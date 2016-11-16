Rick Avery: Charges for bags unacceptable for those on a tight budget

I am all for recycling and trying to improve the environment, but when companies take advantage of Prop 67 and charge for the bags necessary to carry your goods, I have a problem.
Most of us have to budget just to eat in California. Groceries seem to increase all the time and we often get just the bare minimum to make it through the month. We’re already charged for CRV and in some stores we’re even charged for using our credit cards. Now we have to pay for bags?
The people who voted for this are just costing themselves more money. In some stores you have to bag your own groceries and now you’re paying to do that.
I know a dime doesn’t seem like much, but over time it adds up. I refuse to pay to bag my groceries, even if I have to carry each item to my car one at a time. People who start these things need to consider the bigger picture, like air quality, which is destroying the planet far faster than bags. It’s my hope that reasonable people will refuse to pay for bags and make people see this was not the smartest idea.
Rick Avery, Winton
