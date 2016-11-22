David J. Silva: I thank God Donald Trump will be president of hard-working America

Two years ago, two cattlemen from Oregon were renting grazing land from the federal government to feed their cattle and burned 140 acres of weeds that the cattle wouldn’t eat without permission. This burn didn’t cost the government anything, and yet these two men are now serving five years in prison.
Hillary Clinton, even though she broke nearly every law a Secretary of State can break, that cost the government millions of dollars, the liberals nominated her for president. Even though it is against federal law to give welfare to immigrants, illegal or not, they give them more than $100 billion of aid every year. These are the accomplishments that Barack Obama is so proud of. The people who endorse and vote for this type of politicians are their mirror image. They are a bunch of morally corrupt hypocrites. Every day I thank God someone like Donald Trump will be president because he represents the hard-working, law-abiding, deplorable, tax-paying middle class.
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Editor’s note: Hillary Clinton has never been charged with breaking any U.S. law at any time; she did violate State Department protocol by using a private email server system.
