W. Kyle Hamilton: Quadruple the power of your gift to UC Merced

On Tuesday, Nov. 29, UC Merced will be participating in the international Day Of Giving, also called Giving Tuesday. All gifts to 14 featured funds will be matched 3-to-1 by Wells Fargo and Foster Farms – quadrupling the impact of every gift. As a proud alumnus of and current graduate student at UC Merced, I’ve seen how important and powerful these gifts can be for our students. Each of these funds will help provide needed support to UC Merced students in the form of scholarships for undergraduates and fellowships for graduate students.
You can give to these funds or learn more about Giving Tueday UC Merced by visiting givetue.ucmerced.edu. You can learn more about our past scholarship recipients here vimeo.com/givetueucm.
W. Kyle Hamilton, UC Merced Alumni Board Member, Merced
