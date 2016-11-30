Melvin Ladousier: Hopefully, Trump will kill any funds for high-speed rail

Re “Roads get worse as legislators do too little” (Page 8A, Nov. 25): It amazes me that the state can find ways to divert Cap & Trade funds and God only knows what other funds into a high-speed rail project which has failed to comply with the bond Issue approved by the people, and not be able to maintain our existing transportation infrastructure. Study on top of study shows that road conditions have a direct impact on fuel economy and therefore emissions. This pet project of our self-seeking, legacy-conscious governor needs to be put on hold or scrapped so that our roads can be properly maintained. I hope our new president kills the federal matching funds for this frivolous high-speed rail project either out of practical concern or political retribution. It matters not which motivation to me.
Melvin Ladousier, Merced
