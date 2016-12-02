Sheri Lopez: God speaks, man obeys, baby and mom receive a gift

As my husband and I went to the bank, I mentioned that my right-rear window was not operating properly. We went to have the window repaired and paid $200 to have it fixed. As we were driving home on Childs Avenue, my husband made a right turn onto G Street. As we made that turn, my husband kept looking toward the bus stop. We were proceeding up G Street when my husband abruptly made a U-turn. As we were turning, my husband uttered, “God told me to do this.”
As we approached the bus stop, I saw a young girl. It was chilly, but she was wearing no jacket. Instead, her jacket was wrapped around the newborn baby she was holding. Her young husband was holding the bus stop sign, waiting for the bus coming down the street. My husband pulled up in front of them and, to my surprise, called to the young mother. “I don’t know why or how, but God told me to give this (a $100 bill) to you and your baby.” This is what Christmas is all about.
Sheri Lopez, Merced
