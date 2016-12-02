Arely Macias: Professor Watchlist is threatening academic freedom

Re “Professor Watchlist accuses teachers of ‘radical agenda’” (Online, Nov. 29): As a student at the University of California, Merced, I am writing this letter to express concern over the recent article “Professor Watchlist accuses teachers of radical agenda” about a group purporting to protect conservative students from discrimination.
Though this may be true, not all professors are out to violate students’ freedom of speech. My concern is over who’s being discriminated against? It sounds to me like it’s the professors on this list. Most professors are not targeting students who disagree with their views, but directly encouraging students to think critically.
According to Professors Watchlist, a project sponsored by Turning Point USA, they “will continue to fight for free speech and the right for professors to say whatever they wish; however, students, parents and alumni deserve to know the specific incidents and names of professors that advance a radical agenda in lecture halls.” Nevertheless, the Turning Point project is promoting fear along with bullying professionals, in an effort to gain power over what’s taught in classrooms – directly violating freedom of speech. Turning Point should end the Watchlist Project. It’s targeting professors, threatening careers based on this group’s agenda.
Arely Macias, Modesto
