Denise Arzola: Don’t let this election make ethnic hatred acceptable

Following the presidential election, an increased amount of hate has been reported. The New York Times reported how Andrew Anglin, founder of neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer, has been vocal about his support for the intimidation of “brown people” and wanting them to be afraid. Is this the kind of world we want to live in? Have we learned nothing from history?
Recall when Hitler came to power and how his use of propaganda led to a misconstrued view of Jews, their dehumanization and ultimately the deaths of millions.
Now, in 2016, it feels as though nothing has changed. I scroll through social media and I see nothing but hate. I see degrading images and comments toward all non-white groups. Why? Because the world has made it OK for people to voice their hate and act on it.
Should it matter whether you’re Mexican, black, Muslim or gay? People complain about this generation, yet fail to realize they’re doing what they are taught. Nelson Mandela said “no one is born hating another person because of the color of his skin, or his background, or his religion. People must learn to hate.”
To see a change in the world, we must change. Choose compassion and love.
Denise Arzola, Merced
Comments