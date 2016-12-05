Luz Panduro: Genocide in Sudan demands that we all take action

To this day, the Sudanese government continues an ongoing genocide against Darfur civilians. According to endgenocide.org, it has been estimated that around 300,000 men, women and children have been killed, 2,000 bombs have been dropped on civilians in South Kordofan and Blue Nile, and 3 million civilians have been displaced from their homes and villages in Darfur. Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir is responsible for all of the violence and has twice won elections. It is time Bashir learns he cannot keep getting away with this, and there are consequences to his actions.
Just because it is not happening directly to us does not mean it is not important. As a nation we need to stop turning the other way, and begin to take action to help thousands of innocent civilians. By helping people of Sudan, we can increase pressure on the Sudanese government to stop these crimes against humanity. No one deserves to be living under those conditions; we need to put our feet in their shoes to fully understand the effect all the violence has on the Sudanese people. Take action!
Luz Panduro, Merced
