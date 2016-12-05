Jacqueline Napoles: Trump’s election has sown fear in minorities communities

Society faces many social issues such as violence, hate, fear and racism. The recent election of Donald Trump as our new president has amplified these issues through his speeches and the media. In one speech, he stated, “When Mexico sends its people, they’re not sending their best. ... They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”
He has shown his bigotry and it worries me that he is still able to captivate a lot of supporters. I am a senior at UC Merced and I work for the Cal-SOAP Program as a tutor at Atwater High School. The student population consists of undocumented students, aspiring first-generation college students and minority groups. Students have voiced their concerns, including the fear of being separated from family members, losing their educational opportunities, or having to leave the United States – their home. The election has created a sense of worry and uncertainty for their future.
The Merced community is filled with vulnerable people who need our support. Young people should feel safe despite the election results. It doesn’t matter if you voted for Trump or not. What matters is that we recognize that his rhetoric is dangerous.
Jacqueline Napoles, Merced
