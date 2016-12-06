Connie Warren: Oops, did the right accidentally elect the anti-Christ?

It’s my understanding the Christian belief is that the second coming will be preceded by an anti-christ who will fool many into believing he is Christ, returned to save the faithful and send the rest of us to everlasting damnation.
Logically the “fooled” ones will have to be good Christians because the rest of us aren’t waiting for, or desiring, another go-round with the right wing version of the savior.
So, who have the “good Christians” on the right embraced as “the god who comes”? Who is recruiting business, Wall Street and news-entertainment wackos for his top cabinet positions? Who won the only election campaign he ever ran without uttering one intelligible word of policy? (“Drain-the-swamp” my fat fanny!)
Thomas Jefferson said “The government you elect is the government you deserve.” Non-Christian Goddess help us, I’m afraid he was right.
Connie Warren, Merced
Comments