Rita F. Silva: We won, you lost, get over the election

I am sick and tired of the liberal news media’s Trump bashing. Since Barack Obama took office eight years ago the Democrats have lost 63 house seats, 10 senate seats, 14 governorships and more than 500 state legislature seats. In spite of these facts, Hillary Clinton said she was going to continue Obama’s policies.
If the Democrats wanted to win, they should have picked a better candidate. Donald Trump talked about jobs, trade and putting America first; I am still not sure what Clinton’s platform was, other than “it is my turn.” Trump wants to close the border to more than $50 billion in drugs coming in every year and thousands of criminals. The number of people on welfare and food stamps has doubled and our jobs are leaving the country by the thousands and Trump wants to stop that.
According to the liberals, the regular people who believe in defending the American flag, not burning it, are too uneducated and “deplorable” to elect the president. Well, guess what, we did elect the president and it is Donald Trump. As Obama told us when he was elected, “we won, you lost, get over it” and you will survive this.
Rita F. Silva, Los Banos
