Keith Ensminger: Electors not bound to vote for Trump, should reject his presidency

Russian espionage in our election is an unprecedented assault on our nation. Donald Trump openly joked that Russia should steal information from the Clinton campaign to influence our election, a direct attack on American democracy. Trump further degrades our republic by his refusal to acknowledge the intelligence assessment that Russian thieves stole information from Republicans and Democrats. Russia is moving modern missiles into eastern Europe and has begun the same espionage tactics in the upcoming German election used against the United States.
The Electoral College was originally charged to select the president based solely on merit and without regard to state or political party. I encourage everyone to write the president and our Senate and House representatives to release all non-classified information from the intelligence community to every elector so they are fully aware of their responsibility on Dec. 19. They will be making one of the most consequential decisions in American history.
Keith Ensminger, Merced
