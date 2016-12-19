Gary Brice: Your complaints about Atwater government aren’t helping

Re “Good candidates need not apply for Atwater’s top job” (Letters, Dec. 16): Since when is knowledge of city government not a qualification for city manager? Please explain to me who these good ol’ boys are you keep referring to? Yes we have the right to voice our concerns, but how about some solutions? It’s easy to stir the pot and walk away. But the people who actually make the decisions are bound by those decisions. The problems we have started with past city managers, the city council approved years ago. I think we have learned from those mistakes.
Perhaps we should give our new council members and city manager the support they need and move on in a positive direction. These dime-store comments are just not helping. If you have concerns, there is the public comments opportunity before each council meeting; please feel free to use this time to express your concern – I have.
Gary Brice, Atwater
