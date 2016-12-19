Letters to the Editor

December 19, 2016 6:18 PM

Jules Comeyne: If you don’t like it here, go someplace else

Re “Advocates hope Merced will become ‘sanctuary’ for undocumented” (Front page, Dec. 16): In response to Arlette Flores who stated that we are all immigrants, both of my parents were immigrants and so is my wife, but they came here legally. I could not speak English when I started school. They didn’t didn’t offer my native language in school, so I had to learn English. They all became citizens of the United States. I believe that if you don’t like it here, then you can go back to a place where you will be better off. I noticed in the photo that most of the signs were in Spanish; sorry but I can’t understand what they said.

Jules Comeyne, Merced

