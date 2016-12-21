Ruth S. Oosting: It’s not personal, but Atwater’s interim city manager just isn’t qualified

Re “Atwater council seeks to mend fences, names interim city manager” (Front page, Dec. 16): If the residents of Atwater are going to pay an interim manager $142, 248 we could have taken the time to find an outsider with experience instead of another good ol’ boy. In August, I had an email conversation with Mayor Jim Price stating I was aware that Scott McBride was looking to become the next city manager. I told Price that it would be a mistake to hire McBride because he did not have the necessary degrees or experience required for the top job of the city. Price’s reply stated that I simply didn’t like McBride – which was wrong; this has nothing to do with his personality.
I believe his qualifications are in land development and that he has been employed by the city for many years. At this time, we need more!
Ruth S. Oosting, Atwater
Comments