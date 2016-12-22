Tim Hassler: Water’s on its way, just as Donald Trump promised

I’d like to know why all these farmers are so worried about their water. Don’t you remember? Trump is going to fix it! Remember? His words were: “fix it quickly.” We all know that he always keeps his word 100 percent. The day he gets inaugurated the water will begin to flow. All you want, no problem. After all, the whole “drought” thing is just a hoax, like global warming. Just ask him. He knows. After all he lives and farms in California. Also everyone in our country will be treated equal, no matter your race, religion, gender, social status.
There are people all over the country that actually believe this goose squirt.
Not being a farmer, I don’t have a dog in this fight, but it seems to me that farmers should get all the water they need when possible. They do, after all share the food they grow with all of us. So give them water.
But don’t worry, just sit back and relax. It will all be alright soon. Your reward for electing Trump is coming, soon. God help us all
Tim Hassler, Merced
Comments