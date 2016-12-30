Frances Sanders: Sports columnist is wrong, Raiders can win without Carr

Re “No Carr means no Super Bowl for Raiders” (Page 1B, Dec. 26): I need to tell Mark Purdy how I feel about his comments on the Raiders quarterback, Derek Carr. This was a nasty, insulting piece. There are loyal fans in this area who are proud of the team as a whole, a team that struggled for quite awhile to build a group of players who support each other and worked hard to bring them back to one of the top positions. Their fans enjoy watching the whole team work.
This guy Purdy thinks they’re good just because of their quarterback. Though we love Carr – appreciating how he encourages his teammates, cheering them up and giving them confidence – we realize that if he didn’t have good blockers, receivers and smart coaches, the Raiders wouldn’t win a game. On the other hand, a team that is as good as the Raiders could not win games without Carr. But, on the whole, the team can win the next game. They are not completely helpless without Carr.
So get this straight: We fans of the Raiders are very loyal and we don’t appreciate the insults Purdy threw our way.
Frances Sanders, Atwater
