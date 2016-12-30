John Schonwald: How many undocumented students get into U.S. colleges for free?

Re “Colleges vow to protect immigrant students” (Page 4A, Dec. 17): Can you write an article about how much money illegal/undocumented students receive in grants and aid to attend post-secondary schools (vocational or universities/colleges) in California or in Merced County in a typical year? Also, please investigate if any United States citizens were denied admittance into any of these schools while undocumented/illegal immigrants were allowed admittance or given preferential treatment over U.S. citizens. Finally, could you please ask several veterans groups if they or their decedents should be denied equal or preferred financial aid and/or admittance to any public post-secondary school while undocumented/illegal are given greater preference?
While I am against illegal immigration, I support responsible protection of refugees and humane treatment. Additionally, the vast majority of immigrants I have encountered, whether here legally or not, have been positive; but not always. Providing humanitarian aid to genuine refugees is fine until it is abused or becomes unsustainable. The United States is very blessed and should continue to help other nations and peoples, but not at the fundamental expense of its citizens, including their post-secondary education.
John Schonwald, Atwater
