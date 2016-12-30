Dennis Haines: Santa Claus must have moved to Merced

I got a call from my wife on Tuesday at 10 a.m. saying the children from the clients her organization serves were promised 400 toys and only 87 had been given; could I help? Oh, and we need them in 24 hours.
In 24 hours we collected 313 toys and finished wrapping all 400 toys by Thursday when Santa came and handed the toys to the children. I want to thank Sgt. Delray Shelton from the Sheriff’s Office, Christie Hendricks from Soroptimists Club, Shavon Roach from Family Resource Council, Irene and Luis De La Cruz, Marilyn Mochel, Olga Rivas and the Merced County Human Services Agency, Cops for Kids, Kiwanis and many others who provided financial support and toys. You dug deep in your hearts and provided a wonderful Christmas for children in our community.
Thank you for keeping the spirit of Christmas Alive and Well in Merced.
Dennis Haines, Merced
