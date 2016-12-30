Chuck Acridge: On nuclear weapons, it’s madness flowing from Trump’s mouth

Is madness a strong enough label for what we’re hearing today?
Donald Trump says “Somebody hits us within ISIS, you wouldn’t hit back with a nuke?” and “The U.S. must greatly strengthen and expand them (nukes),” and “Let it be an arms race,” and “If the U.S. isn’t going to use them (nuclear weapons), then why are we making them?” This from our choice for commander-in-chief and designated nuclear-button pusher.
His tweeting has the whole world guessing. What is our nuclear strategy to be?
The past 60 years we’ve striven to lessen the global nuclear arsenal. Even so, there are now 15,000 weapons in the world – held by nine nations, but 90 percent in the hands by Russia (7,500) and the U.S. (7,100). How many does it take to eradicate mankind? Likely one will trigger the madness.
The Hiroshima bomb killed about 130,000 people, tiny compared to today’s bombs – which are up to 3,000 times more powerful.
But not to worry. Who needs daily intelligence reports? Trump’s a self-described “pretty smart guy.” And building fallout shelters would create jobs.
Chuck Acridge, Atwater
