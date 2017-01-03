Wes Unruh: How about ordering our soldiers to build rather than to destroy

We have tried for the last five-plus decades to solve our foreign affairs with military strength and I’ve yet to see that work very well. The Korean conflict, Vietnam and the Middle Eastern wars have killed millions of people and not solved our problems. The U.S. taxpayers spend about $600 billion per year on defense and another $35 billion on foreign aid. What would happen if we were to try spending just $20 billion in a struggling democratic country by building hospitals, schools, providing clean water and sustainable agriculture? What a great way for our fine young men and women in the military to affect positive change without putting their lives in harm’s way.
It’s a simple idea, but I believe if enough of us use our power of persuasion with our federal representatives we could make it happen. I’d like to challenge our tech-savvy young people to “pass it on,” share this idea on Facebook, etc. and it might get some action!
Wes Unruh, Atwater
Comments