Rita F. Silva: Liberals need to grow up, stop protesting Trump’s victory

The election is over and Donald Trump won, it is time for the country to calm down. When Barack Obama was elected many of us weren’t happy, but we did not demonstrate and riot or burn the American flag; we waited to see what he would do, which is what the Liberals need to do now instead of acting like 4-year-olds who have tantrums when they don’t get their way. It is time for the liberal press to stop the fear-mongering and Trump bashing and get back to reporting the news instead of predicting what Trump is going to do.
As long as the people who are in this country illegally obey our laws, they are in no danger of being deported. Trump has stated he wants to close the borders and deport the criminals and no one should have a problem with that. I hope you are all adult enough not to disrupt the inauguration. You may have that right, but that does not make it right and does not show much class.
I hope all of the people who threatened to leave the country if Trump won have made their reservations.
Rita F. Silva, Los Banos
