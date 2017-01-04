Philip Golden: Russia playing Trump to get out of U.S.-led sanctions

President-elect Donald Trump is already being played by Vladimir Putin. His flattery of Trump is a transparent attempt to wiggle out of Russia’s well-deserved sanctions. Putin might be a bad actor, but he’s a smart one – the most effective way to manipulate a narcissist is with flattery.
Trump was elected, in part, by a working class wanting to reverse the effects of globalization. But that horse has left the barn, and starting trade wars won’t bring it back. Eventually there will be a new economy based on renewable energy, and America can either lead or follow. America’s leadership is the working class’s best hope for job creation in America’s former industrial centers. Its leadership in that economy is also essential for addressing the climate change emergency (there is no debate in the scientific community; this is a dire emergency).
Many white males felt threatened, so they elected another old white man whose popularity soared with each despicable comment he made about women, Latinos and Muslims. Those who ignored his spewing of misogyny, racism and religious bigotry are every bit as guilty of misogyny, racism and bigotry as the one doing the spewing. People say, “Get over it.” But I refuse to unify behind a narcissistic bigot.
Philip Golden, San Jose
