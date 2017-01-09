Connie Warren: If Planned Parenthood to be defunded, why not Donald’s dinners?

Since so many on the right insist they don’t want to support the abortion activities of Planned Parenthood (which, by the way, amounts to 3 percent of their services; 80 percent of Planned Parenthood clients are there for pregnancy prevention services), I have a suggestion for when Donald Trump starts revamping our tax system.
Why don’t we establish a list of all the things our government does that someone, somewhere, might object to then add a section on our 1040 forms where people can check off activities they don’t wish to support.
I suppose “The Military” as an option is way too broad, so it would need to be broken into sections: war in Iraq, war in Afghanistan, war du jour, etc. Likewise the EPA: fracking, oil pipelines, underwater drilling, clean air regulations, etc. Same for banking regulation, health and safety regulations, business regulations, interstate commerce, etc. The list just goes on and on.
You know, it might be wise to limit people to only one activity they don’t want their tax dollars (cents, in most cases) supporting.
Personally, I’m going to check off “White house dinners attended by business friends Of Donald.”
Connie Warren, Merced
