Shar Herrera: Neglected children need an advocate; can you help?

The New Year brings new opportunities to make an impact in our communities. We at CASA of Merced County encourage local residents to make a difference this year that could last a lifetime: Become a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer for an abused or neglected child. There are over 550 children in foster care in Merced County, taken from their homes for their own safety due to abuse, abandonment, or neglect.
In a life full of uncertainty and change, a CASA volunteer is often the only consistent, caring adult in a foster child’s life. A CASA builds a one-on-one relationship to bring stability to a foster child's life, advocates for the child's best interests, and ensures his or her needs are met.
CASA volunteers are doing extraordinary work. CASA of Merced County provides all the training needed and a mentor to support volunteers throughout their service. The average volunteer time is 10-20 hours a month.
Approximately half of youth in foster care are male, and these boys would greatly benefit from having a positive male role model in their lives. Please encourage male and female family and friends to become CASAs and make a difference in 2017.
Shar Herrera, Merced
Comments