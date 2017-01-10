Michael Bilodeau: Fix Obamacare, don’t destroy it (and our business)

The Affordable Care Act allowed my wife and I to launch our own business, without literally risking the lives of our family. The Covered California health insurance exchange provided the opportunity for us to purchase good coverage at a cost that fit our budget. If the Republicans in Congress succeed in repealing the ACA without first taking the time to carefully craft a replacement, our health and business will be put at great risk. If the GOP wants to fix the problems with the ACA, they need to behave responsibly and develop their replacement plan – not just a replacement promise. Reckless repeal and delay must be stopped. Please call your congressperson today and tell them to fix healthcare system problems, not destroy the system.
Michael Bilodeau, El Portal
