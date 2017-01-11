Steve Bantly: Wall Street now rules America; how do we ‘get over it’?

To those readers pompously telling us to “get over” the 2016 presidential election, I have two things to say: One, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly 3 million votes over an unfair electoral system that favors small states over the political will of a majority of voters. This was a national election, and should reflect the will of the electorate of the entire country, not geo-political areas within that country. The electoral college took away a Clinton presidency, but not her 65.8 million popular votes.
Two: it should be clear even to the most obtuse Donald Trump supporters that his cabinet appointments don’t reflect support for American workers. Most of these appointments are billionaire corporate CEOs. One nominee has close business and personal ties to Russian billionaire leader Vladimir Putin; another – a fast-food CEO – strongly disfavors workers rights and any minimum wage; and Republican Tom Price wants to immediately repeal ObamaCare (replacing it with nothing) then voucherize Medicare. These are hardly people who support the working class over their business interests or political ideologies.
Wall Street and the GOP’s 1 percent are now in charge; something America will have to get over.
Steve Bantly, Merced
