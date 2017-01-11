Pamala Andersen: Proud Sheriff’s Posse headed to D.C., at no taxpayer expense

Re “Posse raises inauguration funds without county help” (Front page, Jan. 11): I was proud to be among the hundreds of supporters who also braved the rain and showed up Sunday night at the Elks Lodge to raise money for the Merced County Sheriff’s Posse trip to the Presidential Inauguration. That should have been your headline statement, not spotlighting the handful (literally) of protesters outside. The Sheriff’s Posse is not only representing Merced County but the entire state of California.
As Sheriff Vern Warnke stated, the decision to go was made in October prior to the election. I am proud to see Merced represented in such an historical event instead of being targeted for every negative tidbit that endlessly pinpoints this city. I’m disappointed the Sun-Star chose to focus on the negative and whitewash the true picture.
Pamala Andersen, Merced
