Gary Brice: Atwater citizens have right to speak, but that doesn’t make them right

We read articles in the paper and don’t really question why it was written. Is it an attempt to point out an unlawful act or information useful to correct an honest mistake? We should question the motives of an author before taking any action. We have an open city government in Atwater that is required by law to answer any questions asked by any citizen. Why not use this avenue before making statements that could be otherwise false?
We hold our elected members responsible for their actions We also should hold citizens responsible for their actions, not giving immunity because of a name recognized in the public arena. I appreciate my right as citizen to express my thoughts. However, to maintain credibility, comments should contain facts not just conjecture and misinformation. If you have concerns, then come out of the shadows, step forward and become a responsible citizen.
Gary Brice, Atwater
