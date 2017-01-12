Letters to the Editor

January 12, 2017 3:54 PM

Jan Collins: The story wasn’t 8 protesters, it was 200 who supported Posse

Re “Posse raises inauguration funds without county help” (Front page, Jan. 11): Merced earned the right to construct in our community the University of California, Merced after a long, drawn-out fight by local citizens. Made me proud.

Today, the honor of having the Merced County Sheriff’s Posse represent us in the 2017 Presidential Inauguration also makes me proud.

I was disturbed with the posturing in two recent Sun-Star articles. A fundraiser that drew over 200 people so the Sheriff’s Posse could pay for the tip made the middle of the paper while approximately eight protesters made the front page. I am a realtor and periodically work with out-of-town businessmen. I have watched their interest turn elsewhere. I’m for jobs. Businessmen could be looking at Merced today, among other cities, perhaps considering making a move or expanding. To me, and particularly them, a photo is worth a thousand words. Get on the bandwagon, Sun-Star. Support our Merced County Posse; allow them the opportunity, our opportunity, to show Washington and the country what Merced is all about.

Jan Collins, Merced

Letters to the Editor

