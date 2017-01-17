Lori Johnson: Atwater council can’t tell citizens how or where to protest

It appears that a few Atwater officials are unhappy with letters-to-the-editor that point out their glaring failures. They forget that, in America, the people alone get to choose what forum to criticize their government. Some quasi-city leaders are uncomfortable with the glare and exposure of residents commenting on their actions in the newspaper.
People are not required to express their opinions at city council meetings, if they so choose. They are free to express their thoughts elsewhere, if they wish. A letter to the editor is a time-honored tradition where citizens can express their beliefs. And they certainly don’t have to justify their opinion to anyone. The reader will decide, not the government.
Even before the founding of our country, newspapers have been a continuing and powerful source that has kept government on the right path. At times, Atwater officials have found it painful to be taken to task, but they better warm up to one indisputable fact: They will continued to be judged in the press, so deal with it.
Lori Johnson, Atwater
