Garth Wright: When billionaires pillage America, there could be consequences

Welcome to the New World of Donald Trump and the most unqualified cabinet in history. Billionaires, having bought the Republican Party, have turned it from a once-respectable institution with reasonable integrity into an extremist nightmare. Their new mantra could well be taken from Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol,” in which Ebeneezer Scrooge utters those words of icy indifference, “Are there no jails, are there no workhouses? ... Why don’t they just die and decrease the surplus population.”
In their giddy race to maximize wealth for corporations and the wealthy few, the GOP’s new owners would do well to remember that when the majority get really angry they tend to use guillotines to level the playing field. To quote some from the past: “A bas les Aristos.”
Garth Wright, Merced
