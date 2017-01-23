Mike Murphy: Merced did well in 2016, let’s talk over how we will do even better in 2017

The city of Merced had a great year in 2016, new businesses came, UC Merced expanded and we signed a tax-sharing agreement with Merced County. Our personal income went up and unemployment went down.
We expect this year to be even better as we build upon the success of 2016. There’s a lot of business activity from building new houses to expansion of the El Capitan Hotel and Mainzer Theater. We are working to add new businesses, new industries and new jobs that will improve Merced.
I want to invite the community to the State of the City address on Friday, Jan. 27, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the historic Merced Theatre, 301 W. Main St. Robert Dylina, chairman of the Greater Merced Chamber of Commerce, and I will talk about the future of Merced.
This event is free and open to everyone. We ask you to pre-register to help plan for the event. Use the link tinyurl.com/Merced Chamber or call 209-384- 7092 to register.
The State of the City is one step in opening the dialog with the community about where we are going in 2017.
Mike Murphy, Mayor of Merced
