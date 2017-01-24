Linda Roach: What’s wrong with Merced that it didn’t land the Bitwise campus?

An open letter to county and city leaders:
What the heck is wrong with all of you? I just heard that the internet company, Bitwise, has committed to revitalize a large portion of urban decay in Fresno. They are planning to turn existing buildings into a campus-type business plan, turning old buildings into new, creating thousands of jobs. Of course, many other improvements will go along with this – small bussinesses, restaurants, shopping.
I’m so disgusted with this county! I moved here at the groundbreaking of the UC Merced campus. My family looked forward with excitement the growth that would come. Well, here we are 13 years later, and businesses are leaving, stores are closing and our unemployment is higher than ever.
You are all pathetic excuses for community leadership. Where is your outrage? Where is your desire to see Merced grow and prosper? What do you envision for the future? Our youth? They’ll be running faster away from this sad excuse for a community. You should all be ashamed. No, I did not vote for a single one of you.
Linda Roach, Winton
Comments