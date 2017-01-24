Oscar Torres: Here’s why J&R Tacos was closed on Jan. 20th

We have served Mexican traditional food with love for more than 10 years. Customers who support us come from different cultures, religious beliefs, political convictions and lifestyles. We identify with our customers’ diversity. We have seen many young clients graduate from UC Merced and continue postgraduate studies or engage in our community. We have seen young couples start and grow families. We have seen our economy collapse and be lifted.
We have worked to offer not just a place to eat, but a space to support community interests including the arts. We have supported every cause we believe is fair and good. We can’t always do it, but we make an effort to help when someone asks – a homeless person, non-profits, school committees, fraternities and student groups, arts organizations, families, law enforcement and public leaders – regardless of their political party.
Normally, we close the restaurant only on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Last Friday, Jan. 20, we made an exception. We closed in protest of the negative comments made by the incoming president against our people, against immigrants, against Muslims, women, the environment, the LGBT community, against humanity. We do not agree with his politics and his racist rhetoric, his misogyny and his divisiveness.
We joined those who seek social justice and human rights for all.
Oscar Torres, Merced
