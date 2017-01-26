David J. Silva: Liberals have a double standard

We conservatives are grateful that Donald Trump won. However, we are very disappointed in the liberals who are behaving so inappropriately. Hillary Clinton’s supporters burned the American flag at Trump rallies and even sent death threats to entertainers who may have performed at the inauguration events.
Children throw temper tantrums when they don’t get their way, but we expect more from adults. I am just grateful that these “children” will not be in charge of our country. As for the Democrats in Congress who boycotted the inauguration, they weren’t missed. All of these people are, to us, the true face of the very un-American element of the Democrat’s party. At no time have they condemned the protests and riots that have been going on.
When Trump said he might ask for a recount, the press crucified him. But when Hillary supported the recount by her followers, it was OK. I have never seen conservatives protest and riot, but it seems to be the accepted behavior for liberals. Where are the nine women who accused Trump of groping them one month before the election, they seem to have disappeared. How well did the liberal media check their stories before printing them?
David J. Silva, Los Banos
Editor’s note: Summer Zervos, one of the women accusing Donald Trump of sexual assault, filed suit against him for defamation earlier this month. Some others have sued, some have settled their cases and others dropped charges.
