Clarence Souza Jr.: Finally, the law of the land is not being ignored

As our new White House administration begins to fulfill the commitments made, it is abundantly clear the law of the land will no longer be ignored. The fearful minorities include sanctuary states, cities, schools as well as well as the protesters, marchers, speechmongers and of course the undocumented residents. Your fear is understandable. The insanity of the progressive movement reached the point that you gave civil society no choice but to reject the idealistic fantasy as the failure it has proved to be.
Clarence Souza Jr., Merced
