David Wade: Leftists, and Sun-Star editorial writers, should go live in Cuba

Why is it all my liberal friends are down on the electoral college? Could it be their radical leftist candidate didn’t win the election? If Hillary had won the Electoral College vote and lost the popular vote, we would be hearing about the wisdom of the founding fathers from them. Face it, all that really matters to these leftists like the Sun-Star editorial board is the continuation of the socialist Marxist policies of Barack Obama. I have an idea. Why don’t all you leftists, since you love socialism and Marxism so much, go to Cuba and join Raul Castro? However, if you do that you will have to be able to live on $25 a month.
David Wade, Atwater
