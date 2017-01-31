Vanjie Halford: All those marching women showed their stupidity

You stupid women who marched on Washington D.C. thought he said, “Let’s make America stupid some more.” Your mission was in fact to degrade President Trump, not about women’s issues at all. Madonna should be arrested for terrorist threats. Ashley Judd should be sued for slanderous remarks about our president. All others should be put on alert and possibly be listed as terrorists also. America should be unsafe for all those who are terrorist threats. Even you stupid women should be considered serious offenses and should be stopped.
Vanjie Halford, Merced
