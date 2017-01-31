Rita Montano-Yamaguchi: It’s already apparent, Trump worst president in America’s history

It is becoming increasingly evident that Donald Trump is the most ignorant and dangerous person ever elected to the presidency of the United States. During the election he was proven to be a racist, misogynist and sexual predator. He has a penchant for irrational, immature tweets that continue to this day. In the future this could lead to a nuclear confrontation with North Korea or Russia. This despite his love fest with Vladimir Putin, who is so obviously playing him for a fool.
Trump is an egoist who thinks he’s too smart to attend security briefings on a regular basis. The billionaire cronies and racist homophobic duds he has nominated for his cabinet will fill their coffers with as much money as they can. The will try to turn America back to the 1940s and ’50s. To those who voted for him, I can only quote, “There’s a special place in Hell for those who in a time of crisis did nothing.”
Rita Montano-Yamaguchi, Atwater
