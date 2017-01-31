Rita Montano-Yamaguchi: It’s already apparent, Trump worst president in America’s history

0:48 CHP officer gives details about chain-reaction crash on Highway 198 Pause

0:58 Mayor: 'Merced is a city on the rise'

1:08 Get to know Trump's SCOTUS nominee Neil Gorsuch

0:45 Merced Students Learn about Mosquitoes and Safety

0:43 Multiple crashes in heavy fog on Highway 198

3:07 Golden Valley holds off Pitman

2:31 Los Banos dramatically defeats El Dorado

5:26 Shawn & Sean Show: Interview with Merced coach Rob Scheidt

1:50 Fire leads Merced deputies to marijuana grow