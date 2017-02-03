Mike Biddison: How about a truly effective ban? On Republicans going to Washington

I was pleased with the reported reaction on Tuesday from our representatives to the president’s ill-conceived executive ban on travelers from seven Muslim countries. Ill-conceived because:
▪ No terrorist attacks on this country were reported from anyone coming from any of those nations;
▪ Families of American citizens and American allies will face undue hardship and danger;
▪ Resentment from Muslim populations both here and abroad will increase, diminishing our country’s security in the long run;
▪ It is a clumsily disguised, unconstitutional ban on Muslims entering the USA.
With the caveat that I have been predicting disaster from this president since before he was a sparkle in Vladimir Putin’s eye, I was tempted to call for a ban on Valley Republican legislators from traveling to Congress.
However certain dear Republicans, such as Jeff Denham and David Valadao, were quoted as having second thoughts as to the effectiveness of the President’s edict, joining Democratic legislators in questioning its value. Therefore, I have to modify my partisan proposal, suggesting only a ban on legislators traveling from Tulare, where Devin Nunes is in lockstep with the president, and Bakersfield, where House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy has not bothered to respond to the issue.
Mike Biddison, Merced
