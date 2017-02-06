Tommy Gonzales: Without Mercy Medical, my life would not have go on

How do you thank someone for saving your life? How do you thank them for making every single thing that happens in your life from now on possible? Every moment of joy. Every time you get to hug a family member or play with your grandchildren. Every time you enjoy a favorite book or movie or even just a quiet moment to think. Or laugh. Or cry. All of it was given to me by the incredible people at the Mercy Medical Center.
They came together as a team of highly trained professionals, using their skills and their minds to fix my body while their warmth and caring attitudes made me feel safe and welcome and made me know I would be OK. Every single one of them, from the doctors all the way to custodial staff, went above and beyond. And though names fade quickly and faces soon after, I will always be grateful for the gift they gave me. How do you say thank you, except just to say it? Thank you, Mercy.
Tommy Gonzales, Merced
Comments