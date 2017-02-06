Patrice Stribling Nelson: Cruel and hateful behavior of Democrats is deeply saddening

Re “Liberals have a double standard” (Letters, Jan. 30): I’m a lifelong Democrat, a strong feminist and a Christian. In response to David Silva’s letter on Monday, I say – Amen!
In presidential elections there will be winners and losers. Since childhood we’re taught that maturity dictates we accept with grace when we lose; when did that spirit of humbleness disappear?
While not stating which way I voted, my (registered) party lost and I am ashamed of the subsequent wave of hateful behaviors, boycotts and cruelty. Having heard from relatives in France and Canada the current impression of Americans’ sense of “entitlement,” I’m deeply saddened by what appears to be a loss of integrity. Not only do we have opinions of what is “hip and cool,” but we will scorn those who don’t agree.
I see political cartoons with the face of a monster imposed on Trump’s body with captions that are tasteless and cruel. To say Trump is “not my president” just because we didn’t want him is patently silly. I pray that, as a nation, we get back in touch with our spiritual life, our kindnesses, our intelligence, so that we may return to being “one nation, under God, indivisible...”
Patrice Stribling Nelson, Merced
