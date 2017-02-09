Wayne Wallace: Even Republicans know Trump is a calamity waiting to happen

I read something John Dean wrote: “The way the Trump presidency is beginning, it is safe to say it will end in calamity. It is almost a certainty. Even Republicans know this!”
John Dean was with Richard Nixon for Nixon’s tenure in office and resigned when the president asked him to lie. Nixon was the only U.S. president to resign from office and his counsel is warning that Donald Trump’s tenure “will end in calamity.”
The people who voted for the thing in the White house have to live with it as our leader.
He is not my president, and if you believe what he says you have to live with it – and with disaster, catastrophe, tragedy, cataclysm, adversity, tribulation, affliction, misfortune, misadventure and calamity.
Wayne Wallace, Atwater
Comments