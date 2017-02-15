Tim Hassler: Grumpy taxi drivers? No problem for Merced Police Explorers

I want to call attention to a local group that I think is doing a terrific job. This last week I had the pleasure or working at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach. Helping out there, as they do every year, was the Merced Police Department Explorer Post. You should be very proud of this group of young men and women. Among other things, their job included directing traffic and dealing with the sometimes very grumpy Uber and taxi drivers.
Through it all they remained very polite, courteous and respectful but enforced the rules as they were instructed to do. I dealt with several of the young men and women and also their supervisor and I can tell you that this is one of the finest group of young people I have ever seen. Thank you very much for making me very proud of being from Merced. I’m looking forward to working with you again next year.
Tim Hassler, Merced
