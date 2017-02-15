Letters to the Editor

February 15, 2017 12:41 PM

William A. Davis: Only those who refuse to admit Obama did a good job could vote for Trump

Re “I’m a deplorable, and I’m glad I voted for Trump” (Page 9A, Feb. 13): I have heard and read some strange justifications for why people voted for Donald Trump, but Jeff Bust enunciates the most bizarre yet. Rather than balancing the budget, everything Trump has stated he intends to d, e.g. tax cuts and infrastructure spending, will vastly increase deficits. Bust seems to be the typically ignorant person who believes unemployment increased under Obama, and refuses to believe the deficit went down over the same time. I guess it is too hard to admit that he would vote for any Republican, regardless of the consequences.

William A. Davis, Merced

Editor’s note: According to thebalance.com, budget deficits attributable to Barack Obama grew by $6.5 trillion from 2010 (his first budget year) through projections for 2017 (his last budget year).

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Le Grand woman dead in Highway 140 crash

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos