Carmelo Spada: Trump fans ignore his problems, still bash Obama

It never ceases to amaze me that Trump Doters always bring up either Hillary Clinton or President Obama when there is no place else to go with Trump’s problems. The numbers as stated in the letter “Obama’s one of the worst in history” (Feb. 11), might be valid but there many more important and greater things accomplished during Obama’s “no help from the opposition party” tenure.
Congress, during his eight years, was the worst in all history of the U.S. One issue most touted by Republicans was the Affordable Care Act. As bad as they claim it is, they never had any plan to replace it – and still don’t!
In less than one month these are the things our new president has accomplished: alienated many Republican officials, cooled relations with some allies, made Muslims unhappy, offended “so-called judges,” built a Cabinet of unqualified billionaire buddies, and even put down a department store. That’s just the start and they will continue every day he is in office.
Progress starts with an idea, and that idea should be shaped and molded by both parties until it works for the good of all. Please, President Trump, make it work!
Carmelo Spada, Los Banos
Comments