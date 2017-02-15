Steve Pedego: Bill Anderson deserves support from those who love country music

Re “Whisperin’ Bill Anderson” (Scene, Page 9, Feb. 3): Unbelievable Modesto. You will support tribute bands with no original band members, good shows but not the real deal. Then, due to a lack of interest, the legendary Whispering Bill Anderson show is postponed. Bill Anderson is a living country legend, a member of the Grand Ole Opry and the Country Music Hall Of Fame. He has over 40 hit country singles and has written countless songs for other artists. In the late ’50s he had a crossover hit and appeared on Dick Clark’s American Bandstand. This guy is the real deal, a living country legend. His show was postponed until October. Please support this show. He is an original.
Steve Pedego, Modesto
