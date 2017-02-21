Ruth Oosting: Think twice, Atwater, before approving marijuana sales

Re “Financially taxed Atwater rethinks pot businesses” (Page 2A, Feb. 4): The new law approved by the state says that anyone can grow six plants indoors (not outside) and that marijuana can’t be sold by individuals or smoked in public. You want me to believe that people who use/smoke follow what the law states? How is Atwater controlling this?
The city council could vote to license stores in the city to sell with restrictions. Apparently, Atwater officials are so desperate for tax dollars they’re willing to sell our principles to pay for their unneeded million-dollar firetruck. You might not like what I think, but maybe we should have given more thought to that purchase. At times I wonder who actually decided to purchase this truck. One thing for sure, we, the residents of Atwater, did not vote for this purchase. Now to all involved in the cannabis situation, remember as residents of Atwater, we vote.
Ruth Oosting, Atwater
