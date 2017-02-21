Ken Thompson: What happened to Christian music that opened Merced Fair?

Re “Eclectic lineup set for Merced County Fair” (Page 5B, Feb. 17): What has happened to the “entertainment” line-up at the Merced fair this year? For several years now the opening night featured a Christian band. The attendance for this event was always good. The idea of the county fair is to provide entertainment, especially for families. The Christian night was wholesome and reached a lot of people. Why have you canceled this genre? Is it because the alcohol sales were not what you wanted, or is this just another political statement?
Speaking for my wife and I, we will not be attending the Merced Fair this year. We will instead be waiting for the Stanislaus County Fair.
Ken Thompson, Winton
Comments